Airbnb raises $1 billion in latest round of funding
Online room renting service Airbnb Inc said on Thursday it had raised $1 billion in its latest round of funding, valuing the company at $31 billion.
U.S. security software company Symantec Corp has put its unit Altiris Inc up for sale and is drawing interest from private equity firms, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the situation.
The sale is expected to fetch less than the amount Altiris was bought for, the daily said. At the time of purchase in 2007, Symantec paid $33 a share, or $830 million.
"As such, we will have more information to share at our strategy announcement next week. In the meantime, Symantec does not comment on rumors or speculation with regards to M&A or divestiture activity," Symantec spokesman Cris Paden said in a statement to Reuters.
Altiris provides IT management software that helps companies manage "end point" connections such as laptops and mobile devices. (link.reuters.com/xaj35t)
BEIJING China expressed concern on Thursday over revelations in a trove of data released by Wikileaks purporting to show that the CIA can hack all manner of devices, including those made by Chinese companies.
BRUSSELS High-tech crimes, such as document fraud, money laundering and online trading in illegal goods, are at the root of almost all serious criminality, Europe's police agency said on Thursday.