Perrigo sells Tysabri royalty stream, delays annual report
Drugmaker Perrigo Co Plc said on Monday it agreed to sell the royalty stream from its multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri to privately held Royalty Pharma for up to $2.85 billion.
Power-management chipmaker Microsemi Corp (MSCC.O) said it would buy atomic clock equipment maker Symmetricom Inc SYMM.O for about $230 million.
Microsemi's offer of $7.18 per share is a premium of 50 percent to Symmetricom's closing price on Monday.
Symmetricom's shares rose to $7.19 in extended trading, indicating that some investors expect a higher offer.
Microsemi Chief Executive James Peterson said the company aimed to accelerate the adoption of Symmetricom's chip-scale atomic clock (CSAC) technology into broader markets.
Symmetricom's precise timekeeping technologies are used in GPS satellites, national time references and power grids.
Its CSAC technology provides the accuracy and stability of atomic clock technology while reducing size, weight and power consumption.
Symmetricom may solicit superior proposals from third parties for a "go shop" period through November 8, Microsemi said.
Microsemi, whose chips provide higher computing power using less energy, said it expects the acquisition to add 22-25 cents to its profit per share in 2014.
Jefferies LLC is Symmetricom's financial adviser and Latham & Watkins LLP is its legal adviser. Morgan Stanley advised Microsemi and O'Melveny & Myers LLP is its legal adviser.
(Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
LONDON/FRANKFURT The London Stock Exchange has all but ended a planned merger with Deutsche Boerse to create Europe's biggest exchange, which had faced growing opposition since Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
NEW YORK OneWeb Ltd, a U.S. satellite venture backed by SoftBank Group Corp , and debt-laden satellite operator Intelsat SA plan to merge in a deal that could be announced as soon as late Monday, according to people briefed on the plans.