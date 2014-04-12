Albertsons held preliminary merger talks with Sprouts: Bloomberg
NEW YORK Grocery business Albertsons Cos held preliminary talks to merge with Sprouts Farmers Market Inc , Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the situation.
FRANKFURT Germany's Symrise (SY1G.DE) said on Saturday it had submitted a binding offer for all shares in France's Kerisper S.A.S., the holding entity of the food ingredient maker Diana Group.
A statement by Symrise said it planned to invest nearly 1.3 billion euros ($1.81 billion) in the deal and had already secured the required bridge financing.
It said it expected to close the deal in the third quarter of this year.
(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
MUMBAI Britain's Vodafone Group and Idea Cellular agreed on Monday to merge their Indian operations in a $23 billion deal, creating the country's biggest telecoms business after the entry of a new rival sparked a brutal price war.
Lubrizol Corp, the specialty chemicals unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc , said on Monday it plans to take majority control of its Indian joint venture with state-run Indian Oil Corp , boosting its stake to 74 percent from 50 percent.