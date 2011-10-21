Shares of Synaptics Inc (SYNA.O) jumped more than 17 percent in early trading on Friday, a day after the touchpad maker said it had almost completely transitioned into making only touchscreen chips for its mobile business, a move expected to raise its margins considerably.

The company has been looking to capitalize on the growing use of touchscreen technology in mobile devices, spurred by the popularity of smartphones like Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iPhone and several others using Google's (GOOG.O) Android platform.

While weakness in PC demand continues and consumer spending remains conservative, a resilient handset market in Asia is expected to boost business for the company and rivals like Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY.O).

At least two brokerages upgraded the company's stock.

"While we've remained bearish as SYNA underwent the difficult transition to a chip-only model -- now 90 percent of mobile sales -- SYNA's new business model is now significantly stronger," Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill wrote in a note.

The brokerage upgraded the company's stock to "hold" from "under perform," and said it expected pricing pressure on mobiles to start easing after the first half of 2012.

"(Synaptics is) nicely levered to the growing China handset market with dominant relationships with ZTE and Huawei."

Touchscreen technology is benefiting as it makes its way into cameras, automotive dashboards, GPS devices, printers, internet-protocol phones, e-book readers and tablet computers.

However, the brokerage said Synaptics got about half of its revenue from the notebook market and that was a risk, given the lingering weakness in end demand in the U.S. and Europe.

It expects Atmel Corp ATML.O, Cypress and new entrants in the touch market to step up competition.

Shares rose to $31.70 in heavy Friday morning trading, making it one of the top gainers on Nasdaq.

The stock has risen about 14 percent since Synaptics reported fourth-quarter results on July 28.

(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)