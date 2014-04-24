Lennar profit beats estimates as home sales rise
Lennar Corp , the second-largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as the housing market benefited from an improving job market and rising wages.
Touchscreen chip maker Synaptics Inc's (SYNA.O) third-quarter revenue rose 25 percent due to a surge in sales to mobile phone makers.
Synaptics reported a net loss of $40.1 million, or $1.12 per share for the quarter ended March 31, compared with a net income of $36.4 million, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 63 cents per share.
Revenue climbed to $204.3 million from $163.3 million.
Mobile products sales rose 44 percent to $150.7 million at the company, which counts Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) among its top customers.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan and Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
MUNICH BMW aims to achieve record sales volume, revenues and earnings this year by ramping up production of highly profitable sports utility vehicles to help fund investments to overhaul its production system for fully electric cars.
BEIJING China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd is set to post its biggest profit growth in eight years on Wednesday, as improved product design and engineering following its 2010 purchase of Sweden's Volvo helped propel it to record sales.