Hershey's sales miss as China continues to struggle
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
Snyder's-Lance Inc's (LNCE.O) quarterly profit missed analyst estimates, hurt by lower gross margins, and the snack-food maker forecast weak 2012 sales, sending its shares down 4 percent in morning trade.
Snyder's-Lance reported a net income of $22.4 million, or 33 cents a share, compared with a loss of $19.4 million, or 48 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding special items, it earned 20 cents a share.
Revenue rose 45 percent to $412 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 25 cents a share, on revenue of $402.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Gross margins fell to 35 percent from 36.1 percent in the year-ago quarter.
Snyder's-Lance expects a 1 percent to 3 percent fall in 2012 revenue. This implies a revenue of $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion, lower than analyst expectations of $1.66 billion.
Shares of the company fell 4 percent to $21.89 in early trade on Friday on the Nasdaq.
U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as margins were squeezed by the narrowing gap between prices of U.S. crude and refined products.
TOKYO Sharp Corp lifted its full-year profit guidance after posting its first quarterly net profit in more than two years as the Japanese liquid crystal display (LCD) maker pressed ahead with cost-cutting measures under new owner Foxconn of Taiwan.