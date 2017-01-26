Agrochemicals maker Syngenta's logo is seen in front of the company's headquarters in Basel February 6, 2013. Swiss group Syngenta forecast another year of record sales as high crop prices and erratic weather spur farmers to use more of its pesticides, fertilisers and... REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann (SWITZERLAND - Tags: BUSINESS AGRICULTURE LOGO) - RTR3DEPO

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Syngenta has hedge funds sifting Chinese tea leaves. A sharp shift in sentiment over the Swiss agribusiness group's $43 billion sale to ChemChina, the state-backed giant, shows how Beijing's influence complicates life for merger arbitrageurs.

It's almost exactly a year since the acquisitive ChemChina, known formally as China National Chemical Corp, unveiled plans for the country's largest-ever foreign takeover. Despite this being an agreed, friendly deal with committed financing, it has been a rocky ride.

While some important watchdogs, notably in Brussels, have not yet given the go-ahead, Western approval processes have been trundling forward relatively smoothly. And the deal doesn't pose particularly grave antitrust problems. Meanwhile, though, arbs have been scouring Chinese news outlets for hints on how the deal is seen in Beijing.

Nerves built as the government started cracking down on capital outflows in general and flaky overseas deals in particular. It didn't help when local media claimed ChemChina was struggling for funding and mooted a potential merger with rival state-owned enterprise Sinochem, which could have created further uncertainties.

By mid-November, Syngenta shares had crashed to 375 Swiss francs - a near 20 percent discount to the value of the takeover, including a special dividend.

Consider that Syngenta traded at roughly 333 francs in May 2015, before sale hopes solidified. Then throw in 33 francs per share for the reverse break fee ChemChina would owe. Using that proxy for where Syngenta might trade if the deal falls away, the low point in November implied a less than one-in-10 chance of the transaction succeeding, Breakingviews calculates.

The mood has since dramatically improved, as confidence has built that China views the purchase as desirable and sees that a failure would store up trouble by making future overseas deals harder to accomplish. Soothing noises from the target's bosses have helped too. As of Jan. 25, Syngenta's shares had risen 14 percent from November's trough, to nearly 430 francs. That suggests ChemChina now has a better than 60 percent chance of prevailing, on Breakingviews estimates.

Doubts can afflict Western mega-mergers too: at times the market was sceptical of Shell's purchase of BG Group and Anheuser-Busch InBev's acquisition of SABMiller, to take two recent examples of deals that did eventually succeed. Certainty is hard to come by, though, and China's rise brings a new opacity to betting on M&A.

