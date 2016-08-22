After slump in energy deals, hints of recovery: EY
LONDON A sharp pick up in deal-making in the oil and gas sector in recent weeks has scope to accelerate as oil prices recover, advisory company EY said in a report.
ZURICH Syngenta (SYNN.S) on Monday was tightlipped on the agreement it has clinched with a U.S. national security panel to approve its blockbuster takeover by ChemChina but said any concessions it made to secure the go-ahead would not be significant.
"We are not disclosing the details of the agreement with CFIUS to respect the confidentiality of the process," a Syngenta spokesman said by email in response to a Reuters query. "Any mitigation measures are not material to Syngenta's business."
The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) cleared ChemChina's $43 billion takeover of Swiss pesticides and seeds group, the two companies said earlier, boosting chances that the largest foreign acquisition ever by a Chinese company will go through.
(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)
LONDON A sharp pick up in deal-making in the oil and gas sector in recent weeks has scope to accelerate as oil prices recover, advisory company EY said in a report.
LONDON Royal Dutch Shell announced two divestments on Tuesday worth $4.7 billion including selling a chunk of its North Sea assets to private-equity backed Chrysaor which will now become a top three oil and gas producer in Britain.
U.S. brand management company Iconix Brand Group Inc is exploring a sale of its majority stake in Peanuts Worldwide LLC, which owns the rights to cartoon strip characters Snoopy and Charlie Brown, according to people familiar with the matter.