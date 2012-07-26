Agrochemicals maker Syngenta's logo is seen on a roof of an office building at the company's plant in Stein near Basel July 20, 2009. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH The world's largest agrochemicals company Syngenta SYNN.VX on Wednesday beat first-half views and gave an upbeat outlook for 2012, citing positive prospects for the Latin American planting season amid record high soybean prices.

The Basel-based group said it expects its operating margin and sales to rise in 2012 after first-half net profit rose 5 percent to $1.5 billion despite currency headwinds.

Sales rose by 7 percent to $8.27 billion driven by double digit growth in North America.

Analysts had forecast a net profit of $1.408 billion and sales of $8.224 billion.

"Sales were very strong in the key northern hemisphere season despite a cold start in Europe followed by heavy rain in the second quarter," Chief Executive Mike Mack said.

Looking ahead, Mack said the outlook for Latin America was positive given the record soybean prices on the back of the drought in the U.S. and that earnings would also be supported by diminishing currency effects in the second half.

Syngenta peer Monsanto (MON.N) had last month reported strong third-quarter results and upped its guidance.

(Reporting by Andrew Thompson; Editing by Mike Nesbit)