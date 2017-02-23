People smoke outside the headquarters of the China National Chemical Corp, or ChemChina, in Beijing, China February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

The logo of Swiss agrochemicals maker Syngenta is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland July 22, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

ZURICH China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina) has extended until April 28 its $43 billion tender offer for Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta (SYNN.S), it said on Thursday.

The offer had previously been set to expire on March 2.

"As previously stated, extensions to the tender offers are expected to occur until all conditions to the offers are satisfied, including obtaining all applicable regulatory approvals. All of the other terms and conditions of the tender offers remain unchanged," it said in a statement.

Syngenta said this month it expected the deal to close in the second quarter.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Michael Shields)