Panera Bread shares jump on report of possible sale
Shares of Panera Bread Co rose 8 percent to a record high on Monday on a report that the bakery cafe chain was considering strategic options, including a sale, after receiving takeover interest.
ZURICH Monsanto Co (MON.N) Chief Executive Hugh Grant called the company's attempt to buy Swiss group Syngenta AG SYNN.VX "a long game" and said he still wants to get it done despite Syngenta's rebuff, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Syngenta again on Tuesday rejected the offer but said it will sound out shareholders for their views on the Swiss crop chemicals maker's opposition to rival Monsanto's $45 billion takeover approach.
In an interview published on Wednesday, the paper quoted Grant as saying his pursuit of Syngenta could play out over several months and that if no deal materialized Monsanto was still keen to expand in pesticides.
"We'll figure out another way of doing that," he was quoted as saying. "This isn't one where you fold up the tent and go back to how things were."
BNP Paribas , France's biggest bank by market capitalization, is to buy online retail banking service Financiere des Paiements Electroniques, as BNP Paribas steps up its investments in the digital banking sector.