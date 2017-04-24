British American Tobacco says trading well, in line with expectations
LONDON British American Tobacco said on Wednesday it continued to perform "very well" and was trading in line with its expectations.
FRANKFURT Syngenta (SYNN.S), the Swiss pesticides and seeds group that is being acquired by ChemChina CNCC.UL, said first quarter sales slipped 1 percent to $3.74 billion as growth in Asian corn seed markets were offset by lower demand for fungicides and herbicides in Latin America.
"While conditions for growers at the start of 2017 remain difficult, our business is steady and currencies are no longer a drag on our performance," said Chief Executive Officer Erik Fyrwald.
The group reiterated its 2017 target for low single digit growth in sales, an improvement in the EBITDA margin and strong free cash flow generation.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by John Revill)
STOCKHOLM Shares in Swedish industrial technology and software firm Hexagon AB soared to a record high on Wednesday after a newspaper report said it had held talks on a possible sale to a U.S. or European rival which could value the company at about $20 billion.
NEW YORK The chief executive of WeWork Cos Inc said on Wednesday the co-working space startup he co-founded is now generating $1 billion a year in revenue at current rates and will launch an initial public offering, but did not say where or when.