ZURICH Syngenta SYNN.VX, the world's No. 1 crop chemicals maker, said its 2014 profit margin would be hit by an unfavorable shift in crops from corn to soybean in North America and lower than expected prices for its products in Latin America.

Syngenta, which sells seeds and also makes chemicals to kill weeds, insects and treat crop diseases, earns more from corn seed sales than soybean seed sales. In Latin America, its sales have been boosted by the launch of a fungicide to treat soybean rust, but prices of its products there have been lower than predicted and exacerbated by the depreciation of the Real.

The Swiss company's shares have fallen some 20 percent since the start of June, because falling crop prices can impact the sector as farmers become less willing to plant and Syngenta's ability to hit its sales targets have been thrown into doubt.

The company's shares fell almost 3 percent by 1047 GMT(0647 EDT) to 275.9 Swiss francs, underperforming a 0.7 percent weaker European chemicals sector. .SX4P. It had hoped to improve its profit margin this year but on Thursday said it would be lower.

"For the first nine months of this year profitability has been affected by adverse currency movements and sales mix. As a result we expect the full-year EBITDA margin will be below last year's level," Chief Executive Mike Mack said in a statement.

Syngenta said the degree of the decline in margin for the full year will depend largely on fourth-quarter growth in Latin America.

Meanwhile, Syngenta confirmed its annual sales growth target of 6 percent this year at constant currencies, expecting sales to accelerate in the fourth quarter thanks to products raising the efficiency of crops.

"This is mainly due to the relative robustness of the sector in which we operate," Chief Financial Officer John Ramsay told Reuters. "Importantly, farmers do need these products for the purpose of maximising yield."

While total sales of seeds fell 1 percent in constant currencies, total sales of crop protection products, including fungicides and insecticides, rose 3 percent in the third quarter.

Sales volumes were flat overall in the third quarter while prices for products Syngenta sells were up 3 percent, the Basel-based firm said.

Analysts remained cautious over the firm's sales forecasts.

"We continue to see a risk of Syngenta again missing its local currency growth target for 2014," said Vontobel analyst Patrick Rafaisz, who has a 'hold' rating on the stock.

Ramsay said a drive to cut costs to $1 billion a year by 2018 was progressing well, with the first implementation of cuts expected to take place in 2015.

Total sales at Syngenta increased 2 percent at constant currency rates in the third quarter to $2.975 billion, compared to the average analyst forecast of $2.96 billion in a Reuters poll.

