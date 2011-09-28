Shares of Synnex Corp (SNX.N) jumped as much as 13 percent, a day after the technology distributor forecast fourth-quarter profits higher than market estimates.

Synnex, which competes with Arrow Electronics (ARW.N), Avnet (AVT.N) and Ingram Micro IM.N, said it expects fourth-quarter earnings of $1.11-$1.15 per share, higher than analyst expectations of $1.06 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/E/B/S. [ID:nASA02VG2]

The company said it expects demand in North America and Japan to remain relatively stable.

Raymond James upgraded Synnex to "outperform" from "market perform" as it sees the company's growth and margins accelerating next year.

"We were encouraged to hear management cite more seasonal consumer spending trends and a solid commercial and government spending environment," analyst Brian Alexander said in a note to clients.

BofA-Merrill Lynch raised its price target on Synnex shares to $32 from $29 and maintained its "buy" rating.

"While we maintain our cautious stance on overall IT demand, we remain positive on Synnex's margin leverage opportunities, as its investments in services continue to ramp," the brokerage said.

Shares of the company were trading up more than 11 percent at $27.75 on the New York Stock exchange on Wednesday. They earlier touched a high of $28.07.

(Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)