Synnex Corp's (SNX.N) quarterly revenue missed Wall Street expectations and the hardware distributor forecast a weaker-than-expected third quarter, hurt by the ongoing transition of some customer contracts to a fee-for-service arrangement.

Synnex said earlier that the second quarter would see the transition of about $80 million to $100 million of gross revenue to a fee-for-service basis and that this would hurt year-on-year comparisons for the next three quarters.

The transition, brought on by weakening demand in its retail segment, sees the company charging a fee for acting as an intermediary between its customers and vendors like Hewlett-Packard Co (HPQ.N) and Acer Inc (2353.TW), rather than taking on inventory.

The company forecast third-quarter earnings of 91 cents to 95 cents per share, on revenue of $2.55 billion to $2.65 billion.

Analysts were looking for a profit of $1 per share, on revenue of $2.68 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Second-quarter net income attributable to shareholders rose to $34.37 million, or 90 cents per share, from $31.4 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell slightly to $2.48 billion.

Analysts expected a profit of 90 cents per share, on revenue of $2.51 billion.

Shares of the company, which closed at $33.04 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange, fell 4 percent to $31.81 after hours.

