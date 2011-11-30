Synopsys Inc (SNPS.O) reported a quarterly profit that met market estimates and forecast the first quarter ahead of analysts' expectations, as it sees higher demand for its services from makers of mobile devices and cloud computing and electronics companies.

For the first quarter, Synopsys -- which competes with Mentor Graphics (MENT.O) and Cadence Design Systems (CDNS.O) -- expects adjusted earnings of 51-53 cents a share on revenue of $412-$420 million.

Analysts were expecting first-quarter earnings of 46 cents a share, excluding items, on revenue of $389 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Mountain View, California-based company, which makes software that help design chips, posted a fourth-quarter net income of $39.9 million, or 27 cents a share, compared with $25.4 million, or 17 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding items, the company earned 45 cents a share, meeting analysts' estimates.

Total revenue rose 4 percent to $390.5 million, while consensus revenue estimates were for $390.1 million.

Shares of the company were up 1 percent in extended trading. They had closed at $27.97 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.

