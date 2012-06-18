WARSAW Polish Synthetic rubber producer Synthos DWOR.WA launched a 1.96 billion zloty ($578 million) offer for fertilizer maker Pulawy PULW.WA on Monday, the second bid for a state-controlled chemical group in the last month.

PKO BP, the bank running the offer, said Synthos, controlled by one of Poland's wealthiest citizens Michal Solowow, would pay 102.5 zlotys for each Pulawy share in the first 12 days of the bid starting on July 9 - after which the offer drops to 98.77 zlotys.

Poland is seeking to raise 15 billion zlotys from privatizations before the end of 2013 and chemical groups are top among the assets for sale.

Pulawy shares had gained recently as the market anticipated an offer, after Russia's Acron (AKRN.MM) bid for fellow state-controlled group Tarnow ATTP.WA at the end of May.

Poland's Treasury Ministry, which oversees state assets, reiterated Pulawy was among companies slated for privatization through 2013 and said it would examine the bid.

"Because (Pulawy) is listed, the sale of shares by the Treasury Ministry can also take place by answering a tender," it said in a statement.

Though the initial offered price is just 0.2 zlotys above Pulawy's closing level on Friday, some analysts said the bid could be attractive as the target's short- to medium-term prospects hinge on local grain prices, which could be set to decline, and the Chinese economy, where growth has slowed.

"We expect grain prices to fall and margins on (chemical product) caprolactam, sold mainly to China, are going down already," said analyst Kamil Kliszcz at brokerage DI BRE. "The offer might be regarded as a good opportunity to leave Pulawy."

State-owned Kompania Weglowa, which holds a 9.9 percent stake in Pulawy, was unavailable for comment. ING PTE pension fund, holding a 5.8 percent stake, and private investor Zbigniew Jakubas, who controls 5.2 percent, did not comment.

By 0942 GMT Pulawy shares edged up 0.3 percent to 102.60 zlotys. The stock had gained 27 percent this year. Synthos rose 1.2 percent to 6.12 zlotys.

(Additional reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Wojciech Zurawski in Krakow; Editing by David Holmes)