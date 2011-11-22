NEW YORK Authorities conducting separate investigations of an Syracuse University assistant basketball coach accused of inappropriate behavior with a ball boy sparred on Tuesday over sharing information.

The two sets of law enforcement -- Onandaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick and the Syracuse Police Department -- met at a hearing in state Supreme Court but their differences were not resolved, the prosecutor's office said.

The district attorney launched a grand jury investigation last week into allegations against Bernie Fine, the university's associate head basketball coach.

Fitzpatrick has said the Syracuse police, which has reopened its own investigation into Fine, had refused to share its information with him.

The alleged behavior by Fine took place in the 1980s and 1990s when the accuser was a juvenile. He has been identified as Bobby Davis, now 39, a former team ball boy.

Fine has called the allegations, "patently false in every aspect." He was cleared by a four-month university investigation in 2005.

Syracuse police reopened its investigation when a second accuser, Davis's stepbrother, came forward.

Fine, in his 35th season with Syracuse, was placed on leave last week.

Hoping to obtain what information the police have, the district attorney issued a subpoena to compel the police to cooperate.

The court hearing on Tuesday regarding the subpoena was sealed by Judge James Murphy, and the parties involved were forbidden from discussing the dispute, said Rick Trunfio, a spokesman for the district attorney.

Syracuse is the third major U.S. university to disclose alleged abuse since the announcement on November 5 that a longtime assistant football coach at Penn State was charged with sexually abusing eight boys over nearly 15 years.

South Carolina military college The Citadel admitted it failed to take any action against a student accused of inappropriate behavior with children at a summer camp. The man has since been arrested and charged with sexually abusing boys.

Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner said on Monday that the police would not release any information "to the media or any other entity" until the investigation was complete.

Neither the mayor's office nor Syracuse police returned calls seeking comment. The district attorney's spokesman said he could not comment further until at least next Tuesday, when the hearing was scheduled to resume.

