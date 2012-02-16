BEIRUT Syrian security forces arrested leading human rights activist Mazen Darwich and several other activists Thursday after breaking into Darwich's office in central Damascus, opposition figure Louay Hussein said.

Hussein, an opponent of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, told Reuters that activist Yara Badr was also detained in the raid.

Darwich, head of the Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression, has been active in documenting human rights violations committed by Syrian forces in the 11-month revolt against Assad.

He was detained last year after taking part in a protest to demand the release of political prisoners.

(Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Editing by Louise Ireland)