BEIRUT Syrian activists doubt Arab monitors are getting the access they need to be able to give a fair assessment of whether Damascus has ended a nine-month crackdown on anti-government protests.

They say the Arab team is only coordinating it work with the authorities and complain that security escorts, from the very forces that have sought to crush the protests, mean many activists dare not approach the monitors.

The Arab League delegation began its mission in the flashpoint city of Homs on Tuesday and was visiting three other cities on Thursday including Deraa, the cradle of the revolt against the 11-year rule of President Bashar al-Assad.

"At first we were really hopeful. We thought we would be able to go to public squares and express our views but unfortunately when we tried we were faced with violence from the security," said Abu Rami from Homs.

"It is very difficult to talk to them, the delegation is always accompanied by security officers. There are snipers on the top of their hotel. We as activists are unable to communicate directly with them," he said.

Pictures on al-Jazeera television showed thousands of protesters in the streets of Deraa, some holding banners urging the Arab team to take the "side of the justice." "The observers committee is a muted devil" read another.

Arab League officials have said the monitors will do whatever is necessary to assess the true situation on the ground, including meeting with protesters, witnesses and government officials.

The League posted a special email address on its Facebook page on Thursday where media can send complaints if they are not allowed to enter Syria or are faced with any other difficulties.

Syrian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Jihad Makdesi said in an email the monitors were "getting all the facilities they need."

But the unrest has continued during the monitors' visit. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least 19 people were killed on Thursday, adding to a toll the United Nations says has topped 5,000 since March.

Syria blames Islamist militants for killing 2,000 members of its security forces in nine months of unrest. The figures are hard to verify independently as foreign journalists are banned from Syria.

MONITORS MOBBED

Tens of thousands of protesters greeted the monitors on their first day in Homs, calling for international protection. Residents of the city's Baba Amr neighborhood initially refused to cooperate when the monitors arrived with an army escort and the team withdrew.

But activists said a smaller group of monitors returned without the officer and were escorted by residents and activists on a tour of the turbulent district.

The monitoring mission, an unprecedented Arab League intervention in a fellow Arab state, is also visiting Hama, 240 km (150 miles) north of Damascus and one of the cities hardest hit by military attacks against anti-Assad protesters.

Hama has particular resonance for Syrians. Hafez al-Assad, the current president's father, sent in troops in 1982 to crush a revolt by the armed wing of the Muslim Brotherhood. Up to 30,000 people were killed and parts of its old city were razed to the ground.

Some of those leading the current wave of anti-Assad demonstrations expressed frustration about a lack of information about the monitors' movements.

"We have no idea what their plans are. Only the regime knows what they are doing. They are here to stop the killing and not on a fact-finding mission," said Manhal, an activist from Hama who did not want his full name published for fear of reprisals.

"They are not coordinating with us, they are only liaising with the regime," he said.

U.N. SECURITY COUNCIL

Others complained it was too dangerous for many anti-Assad activists to openly approach Arab League teams escorted by Syrian security forces.

"There are (activists) among us who are wanted, who are working under cover, and we do not want the security forces to know about them," said one Homs activist, Ahmad, who did not want his family name used. "The monitors will eventually leave and the security forces would know who the activists were. We just want them protected," he said.

Activists said they were hopeful that the Arab League would eventually take Syria to the U.N. Security Council and force Assad to free prisoners and end the violence.

The U.N. Security Council approved a no-fly zone in Libya on March 17 following a popular revolt against the North African state's longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi.

The resolution also authorized member states to use "all necessary measures" to protect Libyan civilians, but Syria's central role in Middle East politics has made Western powers wary of intervening in a similar way.

"This regime understands one language and that is the language of force, so we want a no-fly zone," said Ahmad, an activist in Homs. "We are trying to show them everything and we hope they will send their report to the Security Council."

"It does not seem that they will be able to do anything. The only solution now is to get the Security Council," another Hama activist said.

