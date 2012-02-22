GENEVA The main opposition Syrian National Council (SNC) wants a minimum of 3 points of safe passage for life-saving aid supplies to enter Syria, a senior SNC official said on Wednesday.

Basma Kodmani, speaking to reporters after talks at the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), called for Russia to put pressure on the government of President Bashar al-Assad to agree to the humanitarian initiative.

"If we have a commitment from the regime with Russian guarantees that will allow humanitarian assistance to be brought in through those safe passages, we are asking for 3 safe passages at least - from Lebanon into Homs, from Jordan into Deraa and Turkey into Idlib," she told reporters in Geneva.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Janet Lawrence)