GENEVA The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has submitted a list of medical supplies to the Syrian government which it wants to deliver to civilians trapped in the Old City of Homs, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

UNICEF is ready to deliver basic medical supplies for hundreds, possibly thousands, of people in the besieged city, 500 polio vaccine doses, oral rehydration salts for malnourished children, children's clothing and baby hygiene kits, Marixie Mercado told a news briefing in Geneva.

"All of these supplies are available at our warehouse in Homs and can go in as soon as we have a green light. At this stage we have no clarity yet on when that may be," Mercado said. "I understand that it (the warehouse) is about 10 km (from the Old City)."

