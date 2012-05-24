UNITED NATIONS U.N.-Arab League mediator Kofi Annan may travel to Syria soon, possibly before the end of the month, to meet with Syrian officials about a peace plan that neither the government nor the opposition is adhering to, U.N. envoys said on Thursday.

"It was supposed to be around (Sunday) May 27, but it hasn't been confirmed yet," a U.N. diplomat told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Other envoys confirmed Annan's tentative plan to visit Syria, where a 14-month conflict between forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and an opposition determined to oust him continues to rage.

An April 12 ceasefire, brokered by Annan, had been intended to suspend an uprising which began with peaceful protests but has become increasingly militarized. But it never took hold.

Annan's spokesman did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

The United Nations is nearing full deployment for a 300-member unarmed U.N. observer force in Syria that is charged with monitoring the non-existent ceasefire. The force has had close calls with recent bomb attacks but has not lost any observers.

The United Nations and Annan will report to the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday about the situation in Syria. The 90-day mandate for the U.N. observer force, known as UNSMIS, expires in July.

One senior Western diplomat said there was some discussion about possibly expanding the force, the deployment of which has strong support from Russia and China. Moscow and Beijing have resisted U.S. and European attempts to sanction Syria and have encouraged Damascus and rebels to comply with Annan's plan.

Other envoys say the United States and others have expressed skepticism about the idea of even renewing the mandate given that the government is not fully complying with Annan's plan.

Annan's six-point peace plan called for a truce, withdrawal of troops and heavy weapons from cities, deployment of the monitoring force, and dialogue between the government and opposition aimed at a Syrian-led "political transition."

