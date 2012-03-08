CAIRO Kofi Annan, the U.N.-Arab League special envoy on Syria, said on Thursday any further militarization of the crisis there would only make the situation worse, indicating that he rejected any foreign intervention against President Bashar al-Asaad's government.

Annan was speaking after talks with League Secretary-General Nabil Elaraby, who for his part said no one wanted a repeat of the Libya scenario in which NATO air strikes boosted the rebellion that toppled Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

"I hope no one is thinking very seriously of using force in this situation. I believe any further militarization will make the situation worse," said Annan, who travels to Syria on Saturday.

"We have to be careful that we don't introduce a medicine that is worse than the disease. We don't have to go very far in the region to find an example of what I am talking about," he said at the League headquarters in Cairo.

He did not name the example, although he was secretary-general of the United Nations when U.S.-led troops invaded Iraq, Syria's neighbor, in 2003.

Annan said any wrong step over handling the Syria crisis could have a broader impact on the region.

"The situation in the country ... is extremely serious for the Syrian people and the region, and I think we would should not forget the possible impact of Syria on the region if there is any miscalculation," he said.

"The killing has to stop and we need to find a way of putting in the appropriate reforms and moving forward," he said.

ELECTION TALK

When asked about the prospect for military intervention in Syria, Elaraby asked: "Who wants military action? The (Syrian) opposition but not all of them.

The Arab League chief also played down comments by a senior U.S. Republican politician, Senator John McCain, who has backed military action in Syria.

"It's an election year," Elaraby said when asked about such comments.

"At present I don't think anyone is considering the military option," Elaraby added after the meeting with Annan.

U.S. President Barack Obama has said he is committed to diplomatic efforts.

Elaraby told reporters that no one saw a repeat of Libya, when the League's call for a no-fly zone led to a U.N. Security Council resolution and then NATO air strikes.

Annan said: "The Syrian people need help, they are in a desperate situation and we should press hard and continue the diplomatic efforts working collectively to stop this killing."

"And we also have to be coldly realistic when we put proposals on the table to understand that it can be carried through and it will yield the right results. Otherwise we raise false hopes and create even more problems."

An Arab League initiative that called for Assad to step aside and which was the basis for a draft U.N. Security Council resolution was vetoed by Russia and China.

That Arab initiative has been cited in a U.N. General Assembly resolution but such resolutions are not binding.

"The (General Assembly) resolution also says the process should be Syrian led and Syrian owned," Annan said.

Some Arab states, mostly Saudi-led Gulf nations, have said they are prepared to arm rebels fighting Assad's rule if no political solution is found soon.

(Editing by Angus MacSwan)