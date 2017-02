CAIRO Arab states will end an Arab observer mission to Syria and call on the U.N. Security Council to send an international peacekeeping force to end violence there, according to a draft resolution obtained by Reuters on Sunday.

They will also call for tighter implementation of economic sanctions on Damascus that Arabs imposed late last year, according to the draft being discussed by ministers meeting in Cairo. The draft calls for a halt to "all forms of diplomatic cooperation" with Syria.

(Writing by Edmund Blair)