CAIRO Tunisia will host a meeting of the "Friends of Syria" which will group nations seeking to build an international agreement on how to end violence in Syria, Arab ministers said on Sunday.

"I welcome Tunisia's invitation for this international conference on February 24. I think it will be a good opportunity to try to create a clear international direction to help the Syrian people to exit the crisis. We will work for this meeting to succeed," Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani told Arab ministers meeting in Cairo.

Tunisian Foreign Minister Rafik Ben Adessalam said the "Friends of Syria" meeting would include Arab, regional and other international states.

(Writing by Edmund Blair)