CAIRO Arab foreign ministers will meet on February 5 to discuss the Syria crisis, a top Arab League official said on Sunday after the pan-Arab body suspended the work of an observer mission that was sent to check if Damascus was heeding an Arab peace plan.

League Deputy Secretary-General Ahmed Ben Helli told reporters the ministers meeting to discuss "the latest developments in Syria" would also hold talks on the Palestinian issue.

A League official had told Reuters on Saturday that the meeting to discuss whether Arab monitors would be permanently withdrawn from Syria would be held in the week starting February 5.

(Reporting by Ayman Samir; Writing by Edmund Blair)