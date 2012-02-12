CAIRO The Arab League called on Sunday for the U.N. Security Council to send a joint U.N.-Arab peacekeeping mission to Syria and decided to scrap its own monitoring team, according to a resolution approved by ministers and obtained by Reuters.

The resolution called for "opening communication channels with the Syrian opposition and providing all forms of political and material support to it," according to the final resolution drawn up at a meeting in Cairo. It also urged the Syrian opposition to unite.

The resolution said violence against civilians in Syria had violated international law and "perpetrators deserve punishment." The resolution reaffirmed a call for Arabs to impose economic sanctions on Syria and decided on ending diplomatic cooperation with Damascus.

(Reporting by Ayman Samir and Yasmine Saleh; Writing by Edmund Blair)