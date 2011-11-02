CAIRO Syria has agreed to withdrawing its military presence from cities and residential areas and to releasing prisoners as part of an Arab initiative to end seven months of violence, the Arab League said in a statement read out on Wednesday.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani told a news conference after a ministerial meeting in Cairo: "We are happy to have reached this agreement and we will be even happier when it is implemented immediately."

He read a statement saying Syria had a agreed on points including a complete halt to violence, the release of prisoners, removing the military presence from cities and residential areas and allowing the Arab League and media access to report on the situation.

The Qatari minister said the Arab League would continue contacts between the Syrian government and the opposition "in preparation for a national dialogue within two weeks."

