AMMAN Gunmen in inflatable dinghies have attacked a Syrian military unit on the Mediterranean coast, leading to a fire-fight in which several people from both sides were killed, the SANA official news agency said on Saturday.

"The fighting ... resulted in the death and wounding of a number of military personnel while the number of those killed from the terrorist group was not known because they attacked the military unit at night," SANA said.

SANA did not mention the identity of the attackers. It said the fighting occurred 30 to 35 kms (19 to 22 miles) south of the border with Turkey.

Syria's government has consistently accused Turkey, which hosts the leadership of the rebel Free Syrian Army, of allowing weapons and funds to flow to insurgents fighting for the last 13 months for the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad.

(Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom; Editing by Ed Cropley)