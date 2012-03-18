Demonstrators protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near Idlib March 16, 2012. The banner reads ''Idlib will never kneel''. Picture taken March 16.2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

BEIRUT A car bomb blew up in a residential area of Syria's second city Aleppo on Sunday, a day after two blasts rocked the capital Damascus, the Syrian television channel al-Ikhbariya said.

Opposition sources said the blast hit an area close to a security office. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the explosion had killed and injured people in the area but gave no estimate on the number of casualties.

The state news channel Syria TV said a "terrorist" explosion hit between two residential buildings in the al-Suleimaniya district of Aleppo, behind a post office building.

Residents told the British-based Observatory they saw bodies in the streets and reported a heavy blast which rocked the area.

On Saturday, two car bombs in Damascus killed 27 people and wounded at least 100.

Sunday's blast is the fifth car bomb to hit a major city in Syria, and the second in Aleppo, since a revolt against President Bashar al-Assad's rule began a year ago and security forces launched a crackdown.

Activists and the government have traded blame for previous explosions.

(The story corrects sixth paragraph to say fifth blast, not fourth, to hit major city)

