BEIRUT Lebanon warned Damascus two days ago that al Qaeda had infiltrated into Syria from its territory, Syria's Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Friday, after two explosions rocked Syria's capital killing at least 40 people.

"The Lebanese authorities warned us two days ago that al Qaeda group infiltrated to Syria from (north Lebanon's town of) Ersal," spokesman Jihad Makdesi told Reuters in an email.

"And today's suicide bombers caused the death of around 40 and more than 150 injuries, all are civilians and military personnel. Freedom seekers should know that this is not the way to achieve democracy."

(Reporting by Mariam Karouny)