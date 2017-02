WASHINGTON British Prime Minister David Cameron on Wednesday warned Syria's leaders over their violent crackdown and threatened possible war crimes, saying that international law has a long reach and a long memory on human rights violations.

Cameron's warning came at a joint press conference with U.S. President Barack Obama following a 2-hour meeting on a wide range of international issues, including Afghanistan, Syria and Iran.

