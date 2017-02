BEIRUT Syrian forces killed several men from an "armed terrorist group" trying to cross from the Turkish border into Syria, the state news agency said.

Syria's northern border with Turkey has been a regular crossing point for army defectors supporting the nine-month revolt against President Bashar al-Assad.

"Special forces were able to kill and wound several gunmen and seized some weapons, ammunitions, army uniforms, communication tools and fake identity cards," SANA said, but it did not give a specific casualty count.

(Reporting by Erika Solomon)