ISTANBUL U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton warned Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Sunday that no time remained for delay or excuses in implementing a UN-Arab League peace proposal.

Speaking after a meeting in Istanbul of Western and Arab officials and members of the Syrian opposition, Clinton also said that the United States would welcome a decision by Iran that nuclear weapons were un-Islamic, so long as Tehran observed that principle.

Asked about the Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood decision to field a presidential candidate, Clinton said the United States would be following the Egyptian elections closely but urged political actors there against discrimination against women, minorities, or political opponents.

