Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) meets Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Saud al-Faisal at the Friends of Syria Conference in Tunis, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

TUNIS Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and his security forces have brought about a humanitarian catastrophe in the country, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Friday.

"The people who bear responsibility for this humanitarian catastrophe are Assad and his security forces," Clinton told reporters in Tunis after the inaugural meeting of the "Friends of Syria" group.

