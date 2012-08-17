CORRECTED-UPDATE 7-N.Korea suspected behind murder of leader's half-brother -U.S. sources
* Two women fled airport by taxi after attack -South Korean TV
GENEVA Syrians are pouring across the borders to escape fighting in their homeland and diarrheal disease has broken out in rural areas near Damascus, U.N. aid agencies said on Friday.
More than 170,000 Syrians have been registered in the neighboring countries of Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey, the U.N. refugee agency said.
Some 3,500 Syrians fleeing the northern areas of Aleppo, Azaz, Idlib and Latakia reached Turkey's Hatay and Kilis provinces between Tuesday and Wednesday, spokesman Adrian Edwards of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said.
"There has been a further sharp rise in the number of Syrians fleeing to Turkey," Edwards told a news briefing.
"There are now almost 65,000 Syrians in nine camps in Turkey, though not all yet formally registered. To put this in perspective, about 40 percent arrived in August."
Overnight, more than 1,000 Syrians arrived in Jordan, Edwards said. The UNHCR is working to improve the ratio of people to toilets - currently 40 to one - in Za'atri camp which holds nearly 8,000 of some 47,000 refugees registered in Jordan.
The humanitarian situation in Syria has deteriorated as fighting escalates, cutting off civilians from food supplies, health care and other assistance, aid agencies say.
"Fighting continues in and around other cities in addition to Aleppo, including Homs, Damascus, Deir al-Zor, Idlib and Deraa," said Marianne Gasser, head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)'s delegation in Syria.
"Wherever possible, the Syrian Arab Red Crescent helps those trapped in the fighting by evacuating the sick and wounded and by providing emergency aid," she said in a statement.
In recent days, Red Crescent staff distributed aid to 25,000 displaced staying in 62 schools in Damascus, as well as food, mattresses and hygiene kits in cities including Aleppo and Homs.
Some 1.2 million people are uprooted within the country, many staying in schools or other public buildings, UNHCR quoted the U.N. regional humanitarian relief coordinator as saying.
U.N. humanitarian chief Valerie Amos, ending a visit to Syria, said on Thursday up to 2.5 million people needed aid in the country, where President Bashar al-Assad's forces have been fighting rebels seeking his overthrow for 17 months.
CONTAMINATED WATER SUPPLY
There has also been an outbreak of diarrhea among residents in part of the province of Rural Damascus because the water supply has been contaminated by sewage, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said.
"In one pocket of Rural Damascus there are 103 suspected cases of e.coli. Laboratory testing is still going on," Richard Brennan, director of WHO's emergency risk management and humanitarian response department, told Reuters. "It is due to contamination of the water supply."
"We have heard of other pockets (of diarrheal disease) in other areas of Rural Damascus, but have no details," he said.
Sixty-one children under the age of 10 are among the 103 cases discovered by health workers, WHO spokeswoman Fadela Chaib said. Children are particularly vulnerable to diarrheal diseases, which require treatment including hydration and antibiotics.
"We know from Syrian authorities that an estimated 38 hospitals and 149 other clinics have been either substantially damaged or destroyed, which clearly worsens the access to health care," Brennan told a news briefing.
The ICRC said its experts were working on water systems in Aleppo, Damascus, Rural Damascus, Deir al-Zor and Homs.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay)
* Two women fled airport by taxi after attack -South Korean TV
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SINGAPORE/TOKYO, February 14 (Fitch) 本文章英文原文最初于2017年2月9日发布于：<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1018827">Fitch Wins APAC Awards for Corporates, FI, Public Finance and Project Finance 惠誉评级连续第二年荣膺亚太地区最佳企业、金融机构、公共融资评级机构三个奖项，并且此次获得最佳项目融资评级机构奖项。上述2016年度奖项由香港《财资》杂志（The Asset）授予，该杂志创办于1999年，覆盖亚洲地区的金融行业。 惠誉评级亚太地区主管Brett Hemsley表示：“我们很高兴惠誉的杰出工作获得了市场的认可。这些奖项证明惠誉在亚洲地区的业务日益扩大，以及我们致力于提供独立、及时和有洞见的观点。” 上述奖项的评选标准包括评级方法论的透
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, in response to a warning from a U.S. congressman to halt global regulatory talks in the early stages of Donald Trump's presidency, said in a letter the Fed has the authority and responsibility to consult with its foreign counterparts and does so to benefit the United States.