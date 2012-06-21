AMMAN A Syrian MiG 21 fighter jet landed in Jordan on Thursday in what opposition activists said was the first defection involving an aircraft since the start of a 15-month-old uprising against President Bashar al-Assad.

"The plane landed at King Hussein Airbase at 11 a.m. (4:00 a.m. EDT)," a Jordanian security source told Reuters, referring to a military airport 80 kilometers (50 miles) northeast of the capital Amman.

Syrian state television said communication was lost with a plane of the same model at 10:34 a.m. while it was on a training mission near the southern border with Jordan.

