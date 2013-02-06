CAIRO Syrian opposition leader Moaz Alkhatib said the Syrian government had until Sunday to release all women detainees, otherwise he would regard his offer for dialogue as rejected by President Bashar al-Assad, BBC Arabic said.

On its website, BBC Arabic quoted Alkhatib as saying in an interview that "the initiative would be broken" if the detainees were not released.

"Women must be released by the coming Sunday," he said. "If any woman stays in prison, I consider the regime not responding."

Alkhatib also said the Damascus government was letting Iran makes it decisions and his proposal for dialogue with Syrian Vice President Farouk al-Shara was rejected.

"They refused my suggestion to enlist the name of Vice President Farouk al-Shara as a party of dialogue," he said. "I insist on dialogue with Farouk al-Shara."

