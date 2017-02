BEIRUT The Syrian government declared on Monday the Moroccan ambassador an unwelcome person in the country in response to Rabat's decision to expel its envoy.

Morocco asked the Syrian ambassador to leave the North African country calling for a transition to democracy that would meet the Syrian people's aspirations for freedom. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has been struggling to crush a 17-month revolt against his rule.

(Reporting by Mariam Karouny)