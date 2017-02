AMMAN Syria's ambassador to Iraq Nawaf al-Fares said on Wednesday he had defected and joined the revolution against President Bashar al-Assad, becoming the first senior diplomat to quit the embattled government.

"I declare that I have joined, from this moment, the ranks of the revolution of the Syrian people," Fares said in a video statement posted on Facebook. He did not give details of his location.

(Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens)