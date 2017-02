BEIRUT International mediator Kofi Annan said on Friday he was "frustrated and impatient" over the continued violence and killing in Syria, and said he wanted to see faster progress towards resolving the crisis.

"I think perhaps I am more frustrated than most of you because I am in the thick of this," he told journalists after talks in Beirut with Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati. "I want to see things move faster," he said.

