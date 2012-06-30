Kofi Annan, Joint Special Envoy of the United Nations and the Arab League for Syria (C), United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon (L) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov talk before the start of the Action Group on Syria meeting in the Palace of Nations at the... REUTERS/Haraz N. Ghanbari/Pool

GENEVA International mediator Kofi Annan appealed to world powers to reach unity on a peace plan for Syria on Saturday, including principles for a Syrian-led political transition.

Annan, in opening remarks to a meeting of foreign ministers in Geneva, said the situation could ignite the region and develop into an international crisis if unresolved.

"An international crisis of grave severity now looms," he said. "We are here to agree on guidelines and principles for a Syrian-led political transition that meets the legitimate aspirations of the Syrian people."

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Angus MacSwan)