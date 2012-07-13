WASHINGTON International mediator Kofi Annan told the U.N. Security Council on Friday that new reports of a massacre by Syrian government forces showed U.N. resolutions were being ignored, making it imperative to signal that there will be consequences.

Annan, in a letter to the Security Council obtained by Reuters, repeated that the Syrian government's use of artillery, tanks and helicopters against the village of Tremseh violated its commitments under a U.N.-approved peace plan.

"Tragically, we now have another grim reminder that the Council's resolutions continue to be flouted," Annan's letter said, noting that on Wednesday he had urged the Council to send a message that there would be consequences for non-compliance.

"This is imperative and could not be more urgent in light of unfolding events," his letter said.

(Reporting by Andrew Quinn; Editing by Jackie Frank)