CAIRO The head of the Arab League on Thursday welcomed a new effort by Russia and the United States to seek a negotiated end to Syria's civil war and called on the Syrian government and opposition to participate.

"This Russian-American cooperation to work together and directly constitutes a significant and positive development," Nabil Elaraby said in a statement.

Moscow and Washington agreed this week to try to bring President Bashar al-Assad's government and his opponents to the negotiating table, but it remains unclear if they will agree.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said in Moscow on Tuesday that Russia had agreed to work on a conference in the coming weeks aimed at ending a conflict now in its third year.

Elaraby urged Assad's government, the opposition National Coalition and all other Syrian parties to seize the opportunity to agree on the formation of a transitional government.

Most opposition figures have ruled out talks unless Assad and his inner circle are excluded from any such administration.

The Western-backed National Coalition umbrella group welcomed the U.S.-Russian move on Wednesday but said that hopes for a democratic state required Assad's exit from power.

"The Assad regime has dropped all initiatives that have been presented to resolve the crisis and has continued to put sticks in the wheels of any agreement or committee or team, Arab or international, over the past two years," it said in a statement.

