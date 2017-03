Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad addresses the parliament in Damascus in this still image taken from a video footage March 30, 2011. REUTERS/Syrian state TV via Reuters TV

BEIRUT President Bashar al-Assad said Syria would attend peace talks with the opposition in principle but any deal that was struck would have to be approved by referendum.

Asked whether Syria had any preconditions for attendance at the talks, Assad told Lebanon's al-Manar television: "The only condition is that anything to be implemented will be submitted to Syrian public opinion and a Syrian referendum."

