BRUSSELS European Union governments have failed to reach an agreement on easing an arms embargo on Syria to help rebels fighting President Bashar al-Assad, Austrian Foreign Minister Michael Spindelegger said on Monday.

EU foreign ministers met in Brussels on Monday to bridge their differences over the issue, with Britain and France pushing to allow European governments to deliver arms. Austria and several other EU capitals oppose such moves.

"I regret that after long talks it was not possible to find a compromise with the UK and France," Spindelegger told reporters.

Other EU diplomats said more discussions would be held later in the evening and it was not clear whether a new attempt at finding a compromise would be made.

(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak)