BEIRUT At least 31 people were killed by a car bomb which struck the central Damascus district of Mazraa on Thursday, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

It said most of those killed in the blast near an office of President Bashar al-Assad's ruling Baath Party were civilians, though the death toll included security forces.

Other activists said 40 people were killed, including children, and 70 people were wounded.

