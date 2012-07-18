BEIRUT Syrian state television said a "terrorist explosion" which struck a national security building in Damascus on Wednesday occurred as government ministers were meeting officials.

"The terrorist explosion which targeted the national security building in Damascus occurred during a meeting of ministers and a number of heads of (security) agencies," the television.

Activists contacted by telephone reported an increased security presence around a hospital near the site of the reported explosion in northern Damascus, which they said indicated that senior officials had been wounded.

