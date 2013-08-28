LONDON Britain will put a draft resolution to the UN Security Council on Wednesday condemning attacks by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and authorizing 'necessary measures' to protect civilians from chemical weapons, Prime Minister David Cameron said.

"Britain has drafted a resolution condemning the chemical weapons attack by Assad and authorizing necessary measures to protect civilians," Cameron said on his official Twitter feed.

"We've always said we want the UN Security Council to live up to its responsibilities on Syria. Today they have an opportunity to do that," Cameron added.

The resolution will be put to the Security Council in New York later on Wednesday, a spokesman for Cameron said in a statement.

